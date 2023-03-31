HIGH POINT — “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
2 Timothy 4:7
God has waved His checkered flag and Albert Jordan Washburn has crossed the greatest finish line. We can all hear the joyful roar of the heavenly stands.
Jordan, 86, was born on July 2, 1936 and finished his race on March 29, 2023. He was the third child of Edna and Jesse Washburn and was predeceased by his sister Margaret Randle. In 1959, he married his college sweetheart, Lou Wilson Snipes, and they enjoyed life together for 62 years until her death in 2021.
Jordan graduated from Christ School in 1955 then continued his education at Guilford College, graduating in 1959. While at Guilford, he excelled on the men’s tennis team winning two consecutive conference Doubles Championships and was later inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.
In February 1952, Jordan became an Eagle Scout. He was very proud that his two sons as well as his three grandsons also earned this honorable rank.
In 1962, Jordan was hired as the first sales representative for Morrisette Paper Company. His exceptional work ethic and success led to the creation of the Washburn-Bruner Outstanding Salesperson Award, annually presented to the company’s top producer. Jordan retired in 2001 and was inducted into the Morrisette Hall of Fame.
He was an active member of the High Point Jaycees, Rotary Club, and Chamber of Commerce. He served as President of the House of Prayer, the High Point Country Club, as well as the local chapter of the American Cancer Society. In addition, Jordan proudly served on the Board of Trustees of the Nido Qubein Scholarship Committee.
In 1994, he was elected to the First Bank of High Point Board of Directors and later served as Chairman of the Advisory Board. In 1995, he joined the Board of Directors of First Bancorp in Troy, NC.
Jordan became a member of Emerywood Baptist Church at its inception and served as a Deacon and a Sunday School teacher. He was on the Board for both the Macedonia Family Resource Center and the Pastoral Care Foundation at Baptist Hospital. Jordan’s Christian life was a testament to his devotion to the service of helping others.
The YMCA Wednesday morning Men’s Bible Study led by his dear friend, John Willett, held a deeply special place in his heart. Over 25 years, under Jordan’s and John’s leadership, the group has grown from 15 to 90 men, transforming lives for Christ.
Jordan’s life-long passion for racing coupled with his love for helping kids, led him to Victory Junction Camp, founded by the Petty family. After his retirement, he became the first volunteer fundraiser and was on the Board of Directors. His tireless devotion and enthusiasm about the camp’s mission resulted in millions of dollars raised, and thousands of beautiful children’s lives touched by being able to enjoy a normal camp experience. Even his license plate, “GIV$2VJ”, reflects his endless dedication and love for the camp.
In a recent interview, Victory Junction President and CEO Chad Coltrane offered that, “Jordan has been the ultimate servant leader, and Victory Junction would not be what it is without him. He has made it his personal crusade and a moral imperative to create a camp for these kids.” Jordan’s personal commitment moved the Petty Family to name him a Victory Junction Camp Founder, and the organization named the Washburn Event Center in honor of Jordan and his late wife Lou.
In 2007, WFMY News 2 presented Jordan with the, “For Those Who Care Award”. In 2008, he was honored by the Triad Chapter of Fundraising Professionals as the “Outstanding Volunteer” winner. Most recently, at the age of 86, he was named the recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Philanthropist-High Point Award.
Ultimately, it was his warm and impish humor, his self-effacing humility, and the Christ-like transformation of lives that defined Jordan’s legacy. Friend and mentee, Paul Lessard, ably added this tribute: “Embracing the ‘Washburn Effect’ brings joy and fulfillment. It’s not about us, but it’s about our willingness to serve others. Wouldn’t it be great if we could all be a little bit more like Jordan Washburn?”
Jordan is survived by one brother, Jesse Heywood Washburn (Sue) of Tupelo, MS; three children, Winkie Lassiter (Neil) of Greenville, NC; Jordan Washburn of Charlotte, NC; Jess Washburn (Susannah) of Greensboro, NC; and grandchildren, Jordan Lassiter, Everette Lassiter, Lilly Washburn, Jesse Washburn and Jordan Washburn.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 5th at 2 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point with Jeff Patterson and John Willett officiating and may be live streamed at www.wesleymemorial.org/live. Reception to follow at the High Point Country Club.
Jordan will also lie in repose Tuesday, April 4th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
In lieu of flowers, Jordan wished donations be made to Victory Junction Camp, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317 or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
