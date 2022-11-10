THOMASVILLE — Joni Livengood Shore, 68 of Thomasville died Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022 at Alamance Regional Medical Center. She was born August 8, 1954 in High Point. Mrs. Shore was a lifelong member of Lebanon United Methodist Church, where she served on various committees. In July of 2022 she finished 44 years of service with Piedmont Natural Gas having worked in various roles. In her free time she enjoyed racing, movies, her grandchildren, Christmas, shopping and shoes. On August 1, 2022 she celebrated 42 years of marriage to her husband Jimmy Shore.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Shore is survived by one son Shannon Wolfe and wife Cherese of Gibsonville, parents Dewey and Doris Livengood of Archdale, three grandchildren, Addie, Tait and Darcy Wolfe, and close cousin, Vicki Martin. She loved her dogs like her own children, Chico, Buddy and Leonard.
