TRINITY — Jonathan Harvey Mashburn, 43, of Trinity, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at High Point Medical Center,
Born August 10, 1978, in Guilford County, he was a son of Lolly Hensley Torres (Jose) of Trinity and the late Harvey Mashburn.
In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his brother, Anthony Torres and wife Kaitlyn, of Sophia. He is also survived by an aunt, Tammy Cass and husband Roger; cousins, Alex Hill (Jessica), Zekeil Davis (Christie), Vickie Becker (Brian) and Derick Drye (Kaitlyn).
Memorial services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Faith Baptist Church, 2984 Rob Cruthis Road, Archdale, NC, with Reverend Steve Smith and Reverend Zekiel Davis officiating.
The family will visit with friends following the service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
