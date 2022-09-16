HPTNWS- 9-17-22 MCDONALD, JOHNSIE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Johnsie Mae McDonald went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point. She was born on May 13, 1934, a daughter of the late Fuller Covington and Clara Wall Patterson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee McDonald (the love of her life); a grandson, Robert Hunter; three brothers, Larry Patterson, Johnnie Patterson, and Fuller Covington Jr.; two sisters, Emma Ingram and Evelyn Collins.

Johnsie was a faithful member of Word of Life Tabernacle Church. She was a woman of faith who loved God.

Trending Videos