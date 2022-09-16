HIGH POINT — Mrs. Johnsie Mae McDonald went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point. She was born on May 13, 1934, a daughter of the late Fuller Covington and Clara Wall Patterson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee McDonald (the love of her life); a grandson, Robert Hunter; three brothers, Larry Patterson, Johnnie Patterson, and Fuller Covington Jr.; two sisters, Emma Ingram and Evelyn Collins.
Johnsie was a faithful member of Word of Life Tabernacle Church. She was a woman of faith who loved God.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, five daughters, Brenda Hunter, Linda Roberts, Kaytrell Yarborough (Brian), Felisa Peguese (Kevin), and Wanda Bridges; two sons, Dannie McDonald and Lynwood McDonald; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lucy Roberts and Carrie Bell Allen; two brothers, William Patterson and Daryl Patterson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Word of Life Tabernacle, 1801 Deep River Road. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
