ARCHDALE — Johnny Ray Walton Sr., of Archdale, NC, 79, passed away on Sunday Feb.13, 2022. He was born on Nov. 21, 1942 in Thomasville, NC to Dora Walton and the late John Henry Walton.
Johnny served in the U.S Army reserves, was a firefighter and was on the High Point Police Department. Johnny retired at Wool Novelty in High Point, NC. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, Johnny is survived by his sons, Jason Walton and fiancée, Robin Senter, Johnny Ray Walton Jr. of Florida; daughter, Alisa Harvey and husband, Mark of California; sister, Judy Walton Barret and husband, Freddie; sister-in-law, Donna Harrington Kearns and his three precious grandchildren, Gavin, Emma and Jackson Walton.
The family will greet friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 206 Trindale Road in Archdale, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with Reverend Hallie Scott.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family on Johnny’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
