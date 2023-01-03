THOMASVILLE — Johnny Dale Bodenheimer, 72, of Thomasville, NC went to his heavenly home on December 19, 2022. He was born February 8, 1950, to Hoyt Basil & Mary Neal Bodenheimer of Thomasville, NC.
Johnny graduated in 1968 from East Davidson High School and had a close relationship with many of his classmates.
Following High School, Johnny worked for Clyde Pearson as a supervisor for many years. He loved to speak about Jesus and play worship music with his piano and organ. He also was best known for using bass pedals while playing his music.
He was involved with the prison ministry, played in several churches and was a part of a program where several people were led to the Lord.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Nancy Rogers Bodenheimer of the home; his daughter, Christine Bodenheimer Agee and husband John Kyle Agee; one granddaughter, Alyssa Faith Agee who he called his sweetheart; two brothers Steve Bodenheimer and wife Tammy, Mike Bodenheimer and wife Wanda; his two loving cats, Israel & Jacob as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, his son Brian Basil Bodenheimer preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Advantage Funeral and Cremations, 120 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263 on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville, NC.
The family will greet friends prior to the service from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is under the care of Advantage Funeral and Cremation of Archdale. Online condolences: www.advantagearchdale.com – select obituaries.
