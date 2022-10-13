HPTNWS- 10-14-22 MAYNARD, JOHNNIE.jpg

ARCHDALE — Mr. Johnnie Stephen Maynard, 87, resident of Trinity, went to be with his Lord, who he served and loved for many years, on Oct. 11, 2022.

He was born Oct. 18, 1934 in Dunn, NC, a son to the late Claudia Maynard Sr. and Hattie Smith Maynard. After moving to this area, he worked at Tally’s Amoco Service Station on Brentwood St. in High Point from 1976-1987. He also worked at Mickey Truck Body from 1971-1989 and also at Harris-Teeter Distribution Center in Greensboro, where he retired in 1994 after 8 years of service. On Dec. 16, 1956, he married the love of his life, Mavis. Johnnie loved spending time with his family, watching sports, playing softball and bowling. He bowled for many years and was a member of the 225 club. Johnnie was a part of the Coharie and Lumbee Indian Tribes and also a long time member of Shady Grove Baptist Church of Archdale.

