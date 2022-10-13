ARCHDALE — Mr. Johnnie Stephen Maynard, 87, resident of Trinity, went to be with his Lord, who he served and loved for many years, on Oct. 11, 2022.
He was born Oct. 18, 1934 in Dunn, NC, a son to the late Claudia Maynard Sr. and Hattie Smith Maynard. After moving to this area, he worked at Tally’s Amoco Service Station on Brentwood St. in High Point from 1976-1987. He also worked at Mickey Truck Body from 1971-1989 and also at Harris-Teeter Distribution Center in Greensboro, where he retired in 1994 after 8 years of service. On Dec. 16, 1956, he married the love of his life, Mavis. Johnnie loved spending time with his family, watching sports, playing softball and bowling. He bowled for many years and was a member of the 225 club. Johnnie was a part of the Coharie and Lumbee Indian Tribes and also a long time member of Shady Grove Baptist Church of Archdale.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ethel Lovitt, Claudia Maynard Jr., Aline Burnette, Franklin Maynor, Bobby Maynor, Doris Norton and Josephine Jacobs.
Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Mavis Maynard of Trinity; children, Jeff Maynard (Becky) of Thomasville, Victor “Vic” Maynard of Greensboro, Johnnie J. Maynard (Sabrina) of Sophia, and Candy Clemmer (Robert) of Trinity; godson, Wade Oxendine of Randleman; sister, Elovise Morgan of Roseboro; grandchildren, Chris Maynard of St. Johns, FL, Crystal Foster of Greensboro, Stephen Maynard (Katie) of Randleman, Jessica McMillian (Kevin) of Lincolnton, Eric Maynard of Randleman, Victor Oxendine of Randleman, Candace Maynard of High Point, James Clemmer of Trinity, and Jacob Clemmer of Trinity; great grandchildren, Amber, Kaitlyn, Kyleigh, Ben, Tate, Luke, Samuel, Rhett, and Elizabeth. He also left behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Archdale. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-1:45 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 116 Lane Dr. Trinity, NC 27370.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
