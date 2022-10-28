HIGH POINT — Johnnie Mae “Judy’’ Davis McMaster, 84, transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday morning, Oct. 24, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, NC. Judy, the daughter of the late Emmie Culbreth and Charlie Davis, was born on May, 19, 1938, in High Point, NC as the youngest of 17 children. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert McMaster; her youngest son, Timmy Craig McMaster Sr., and all of her siblings.
Growing up in such a big family gave Judy a caring and nurturing spirit. She united in marriage to Robert “Bobby” McMaster (Stickman), and to this union seven children were born.
Judy was a faithful member of Word of Life Tabernacle for over 30 years. She was very family oriented; she cooked for her family everyday up until her final days. Her last place of employment was at Haworth Inc., where she served from 1992-2018 sanding furniture.
She is survived by her children: Sharon Richardson, Robert (Swanette) McMaster; all of High Point, NC, Joyce (Dr. Ronald) Diggs of Summerfield, NC, Michael (Melissa) McMaster of Greensboro, NC, Regina McMaster and Rosalind Massey both of High Point, NC; grandchildren: Dwayne (Jennifer), Tasha, Jessika, Talia, Timothy (Chanae), Krystal (Darius), Micah (Georgia), Jalen, Christopher, Taylor, Jailen, Timmy Jr., Cameron, Sophia (Darius) and Brandon; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends, among them that include: Linda (Casey) Goodwin, Brenda (William) Dumas, Her girl, Denise( Neicey) Hamlin and Almelia (Leon) Byrd, and Maurice (Fontrea) Davis.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, (Today) Oct. 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Word of Life Tabernacle, 1801 Deep River Road. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Interment will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Guil-Rand Memorial Park.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
