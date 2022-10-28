HPTNWS-10-29-22 MCMASTER.jpg

HIGH POINT — Johnnie Mae “Judy’’ Davis McMaster, 84, transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday morning, Oct. 24, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, NC. Judy, the daughter of the late Emmie Culbreth and Charlie Davis, was born on May, 19, 1938, in High Point, NC as the youngest of 17 children. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert McMaster; her youngest son, Timmy Craig McMaster Sr., and all of her siblings.

Growing up in such a big family gave Judy a caring and nurturing spirit. She united in marriage to Robert “Bobby” McMaster (Stickman), and to this union seven children were born.

