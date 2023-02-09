HIGH POINT — On Feb. 5, 2023, God reached out with open arms and welcomed our beloved home. Mrs. Johnnie Mae Greggs, affectionately known as “MaeMae” and “Grandma”, was born on Oct. 15, 1955, in York, SC, to Ida Mae Barnette and John Junior Long. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Barnette and Brenda Long; one brother, Miles Barnette; two stepchildren, Laverne Evans, and Charles Greggs.
Johnnie Mae attended York Comprehensive High School in York, SC. She relocated to High Point, NC, where she built a life and legacy with her family and friends. Johnnie Mae furthered her education at Guilford Technical Community College in High Point, NC, where she received her certification in Early Childhood Development.
Johnnie Mae met the love of her life in 1978, Mr. Alphonso Greggs. They were united in holy matrimony on Dec. 25, 1993. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2022.
Johnnie Mae valued her Christian walk and was a faithful and dedicated member of Healing Heart Ministry of High Point, NC, under the leadership of Pastor Christopher B. Ingram. Mother Johnnie Mae served on the Intercessory Prayer Team and other areas when she was able.
Left to cherish her great and fond moments are her daughter, Charity (Angelena) Covington-Crank; her two grandchildren, ChrisTiona “MooMoo” and Christopher “CJ” of High Point, NC; her mother, Ida Mae Barnette of High Point, NC; sisters, Selma (Charles) Burris, Rita (Nick) Barnett, all of High Point, NC, and Jessie Mae Long of York, SC; brothers, Tony Long and Johnny Long, both of SC.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.