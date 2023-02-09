HPTNWS- 2-10-23 GREGGS, JOHNNIE.jpg

HIGH POINT — On Feb. 5, 2023, God reached out with open arms and welcomed our beloved home. Mrs. Johnnie Mae Greggs, affectionately known as “MaeMae” and “Grandma”, was born on Oct. 15, 1955, in York, SC, to Ida Mae Barnette and John Junior Long. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Barnette and Brenda Long; one brother, Miles Barnette; two stepchildren, Laverne Evans, and Charles Greggs.

Johnnie Mae attended York Comprehensive High School in York, SC. She relocated to High Point, NC, where she built a life and legacy with her family and friends. Johnnie Mae furthered her education at Guilford Technical Community College in High Point, NC, where she received her certification in Early Childhood Development.

Trending Videos