HIGH POINT — Mr. Johnie Williams departed this life on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. He was born on July 18, 1931, in Bennettsville, SC to the late James and Rebecca Williams. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Dubard Williams; a son, Prentiss Williams and a niece, Barbara Petekin.

Johnie attended the Marlboro County Public Schools. He was employed at Harris Teeter as a warehouse operator until his retirement in 1995. He joined in fellowship with the Bethlehem Baptist Church in 1966 and served on the Board of Trustee and Usher Board until his health declined.

