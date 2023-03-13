HIGH POINT — Mr. Johnie Williams departed this life on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. He was born on July 18, 1931, in Bennettsville, SC to the late James and Rebecca Williams. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Dubard Williams; a son, Prentiss Williams and a niece, Barbara Petekin.
Johnie attended the Marlboro County Public Schools. He was employed at Harris Teeter as a warehouse operator until his retirement in 1995. He joined in fellowship with the Bethlehem Baptist Church in 1966 and served on the Board of Trustee and Usher Board until his health declined.
During his leisure time, he enjoyed working in his yard and watching his favorite sports teams, the Atlanta Braves, and Carolina Panthers. He will truly be missed by his dog "Tony". The lasting memory of his understanding and perseverance will always be a true inspiration to all who knew him.
Surviving relatives to cherish his memories: two daughters, Carolyn Williams of Bennettsville, SC, and Mary Frances Nichols of Selma, NC; stepchildren, Wilton Bynum (Virgellen), Larry Bynum (Veronica) Julia Hughes, Velma Brown, Thelma Emmanuel, and Robert Murphy; two nephews, Gregory Petekin and Terrel Petekin of Brooklyn, NY; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; special long time family friends, Thomas Bennett (Doris) and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
