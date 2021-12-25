THOMASVILLE – John William Ingle, 67, of Thomasville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Thomasville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, with Rev. C.W. Moss officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the High Point Regional Cancer Center.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
