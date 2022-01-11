TRINITY — Mr. John Wilfred McDowell, age 91, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, while at Atrium High Point Medical Center. He was born on Nov. 5, 1930, in Guilford County, to the late Newton and Gertrude Rierson McDowell. He was a man of great faith and a perfectionist at all endeavors, which included his talent at playing the guitar. John served his country in the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.
Surviving are his brothers, Dan McDowell and wife Aloma, of Winston-Salem, and Jery McDowell and wife Linda, of Pilot Mountain, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to neighbors and friends Tracy and Chris Henry for providing the loving caregiving over the years.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, at the J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg, with Pastor Ralph Henderson officiating. His remains will be inurned over his mother’s grave in the Seventh Day Adventist Church Cemetery in Kernersville. Online condolences may be sent to the McDowell family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
