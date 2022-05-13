GREENSBORO — John Wesley Cecil Jr. (Jay), passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 11, 2022, Mr. Cecil was 88 years old.
Jay was born at his grandma’s house on May 7, 1934 in Thomasville, NC. He was the son of Ethel Geneva Sink and John Wesley Cecil Sr. Jay grew up in Davidson County and graduated from Hasty High School in 1952. After graduation he worked at Thayer Coggins then took a job at Swaim Originals where he continued working until retirement.
On Jan. 19, 1973, Jay married Peggy Joan Parish and moved to Greensboro, NC. He was a charter member and usher at Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown, NC. Jay enjoyed traveling, coin collecting, bluegrass music and gospel music. He was also actively involved with the Boomers and Beyond Group at the Salvation Army.
Jay was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, his son Don, his sisters Fay and Texie Lou, and his mother and father. He is survived by his daughter, Marjorie Lynn Hollingsworth and her husband Mark of SC; his sister Bonnie and his brothers Jesse (Jancy), Harold (Nancy) and Dill (Bev), all of Thomasville, NC; two grandchildren, Melissa Miles and Eric Hollingsworth; many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
A memorial ceremony will be held at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville on May 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. The family will greet friends following the service. Jay’s ashes along with his wife Peggy’s will be scattered along the NC coast at a later time per their request. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Gate City Baptist Church, 5250 Hilltop Rd., Jamestown, NC 27282.
