TRINITY — John William Weir, 80, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his home.

He was born August 8, 1942, on Oakdale Road in Jamestown at his Grandmother Campbell’s home and was the son of the late William McCain and Marie Campbell Weir. He graduated from Ragsdale High School Class of 1960 and attended Appalachian State University for two years.

