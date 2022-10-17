TRINITY — John William Weir, 80, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his home.
He was born August 8, 1942, on Oakdale Road in Jamestown at his Grandmother Campbell’s home and was the son of the late William McCain and Marie Campbell Weir. He graduated from Ragsdale High School Class of 1960 and attended Appalachian State University for two years.
His parents called him “Johnny”. His siblings often only said “brother”. As an adult his 6’2” frame, large hands and deep voice led to many referring to him as “Big John”. The name he cherished most were Daddy and Papaw. His daughters and grandchildren knew they could count on his unconditional love and honest advice. He was the family rock, steadfast and true.
John worked as a machinist most of his career and retired at the age of 79 from K&S Tool after almost 40 years of service. John and his family are grateful to Ken and Sally Hughes for being an excellent employer and steadfast friends through thick and thin.
John enjoyed playing football, basketball and track in high school and learned to play soccer and other intramural sports at ASU. In his younger days, he fished and hunted with his dad, brother and uncles. He and Debbie enjoyed league bowling, and he earned his 300 ring.
John enjoyed working and often worked six days a week. If not for his sister, Peggy’s, influence and persistence, he might not have taken any vacations. Thankfully her well-planned family trips to Oak Island, Seattle and Alaska gave him priceless family memories and well deserved respites.
In 2002, John met the love of his life, Debra White. He was blessed with 20 years of being affectionately spoiled by her excellent cooking, smiles, laughter, friendship and devotion. To him she was “Precious,” “Yes, Dear,” and “My Debbie.” To all the family she is a beloved angel on earth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother and law, Nelda Breedlove (Lester); and brother, James “Jim” Weir.
John is survived by his wife, Debra “Debbie” White, of the home; two daughters, Lori Christian and Gina Wear Shady (Steven), both of High Point; two stepsons, Dale White of Trinity and Brian White of Thomasville; four grandson, Matthew Christian, Chandler Wear, Kenan Wear, and Landry Wear; granddaughter, Kaitlyn White; sister, Peggy Marsh (Carson) of High Point; two special nephews, Craig Marsh and Bryan Marsh (Carla); and a special niece, Sherri Gobble (Tim).
Funeral service celebrating John’s well-lived life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Steve Shady officiating. Entombment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park Mausoleum in Greensboro.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the funeral home
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or Hospice of Randolph County, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Weir family.
