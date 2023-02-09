LEXINGTON — John “Tommy” Everhart age 80, of Lexington, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at Hinkle Hospice House with family by his side.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Davidson Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, burial will follow in Forest Hill Memorial Park.
The family will receive family and friends from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Davidson Funeral Home, Lexington, NC.
Mr. Everhart was born on May 5, 1942, in Davidson County to Moncie Everhart and Maggie Forshee Everhart. He retired, owner and operator of Tommy’s Bar-B-Q, Thomasville, NC. Tommy was known for his compassion for cooking and serving the Thomasville community. He was a lifetime member of the Thomasville Lion’s Club. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bobby Ray Everhart, and Tony Lee Everhart.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patsy McPherson Everhart, daughters; Belinda Smith (Brian), Tammy Hunt (Steve), sister in-law, Judi Cochran, 2 grandchildren, Haley Smith Martin (Tanner), Emma Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thomasville Lions Club, PO Box 1303, Thomasville, NC 27361 or Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292, Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.