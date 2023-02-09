LEXINGTON — John “Tommy” Everhart age 80, of Lexington, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at Hinkle Hospice House with family by his side.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Davidson Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, burial will follow in Forest Hill Memorial Park.

