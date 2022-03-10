HIGH POINT — John Rodney Fulcher, 88, died of natural causes on Jan. 5, 2022.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Change already assured on school board
- Skeet Club retail proposal resurfaces
- Former state trooper pleads guilty
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: HiToms to host Varsity Classic on Saturday
- Rockers ink two veteran players
- Tomljanovic wins in 3 sets to open Indian Wells tournament
- Brian Flores wants lawsuit against NFL heard in court (copy)
- Longtime fabric trade show rebrands
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.