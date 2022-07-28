HIGH POINT — John Cornelius Riggs, 94, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 6:18 pm
HIGH POINT — John Cornelius Riggs, 94, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.