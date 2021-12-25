THOMASVILLE – Mr. “John” Richard Hughes, 89, of Thomasville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born on Dec. 8, 1932, to the late John Marvin Hughes and Grace Van Hancock Hughes.
John served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and worked as a truck driver for Harris-Teeter. He was a member of Kennedy Road Baptist Church and loved fishing and the outdoors. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Luna Irene Hill Hughes, along with his parents.
Surviving are his stepdaughter, Tammie Genopolos and husband Sampson, of Oak Ridge; stepson, Paul Michael Lomax and fiancée Lisa, of Thomasville; two sisters, Peggy Hipp, of Thomasville, and Shirley Walker and husband Bobby, of Thomasville; six grandchildren, Tracy Cowart and husband Casey, of Thomasville, Jerry Lomax, of Thomasville, Andrea Farmer and husband Ron, of Walnut Cove, Maria Lomax, of Thomasville, Chad Genopolos, of Greensboro, and Todd Genopolos and wife Samantha, of Enola, Pennsylvania; and seven great-grandchildren.
John will lie in state Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at JC Green and Sons Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Thomasville. Due to the pandemic, a graveside memorial service will be held on John and Luna’s wedding anniversary, Friday, April 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park, 401 W. Holly Hill Road, Thomasville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.