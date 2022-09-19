HPTNWS- 9-20-22 BRINKLEY, JOHN.jpg

THOMASVILLE — John Richard Brinkley was born in Thomasville NC on Jan. 8, 1943. He went to meet his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by family and friends.

He is survived by 2 sons, Roger Brinkley, and Scott Brinkley, a daughter Venus Brinkley and her husband Shawn Garrett whom Richard loved as his own. He has 10 grandchildren, Heather Davis, Lisa, and Sara Brinkley, Ashley and Conard Brinkley, Tiffany Stanley and husband Phillip, Michael Collins and wife Katie, Dakota Simms, Chevy Garrett, Destiny Garrett, and fiancé Jake Gidney. He also has an "adopted" Granddaughter, Alexis Hinkle. Great Grandchildren, Summer Steed, Bristol, Dallas Brinkley, Kylea, and Riley Stanley. He is also survived by a brother, Douglas Brinkley, and his wife Rita.

