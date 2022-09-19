THOMASVILLE — John Richard Brinkley was born in Thomasville NC on Jan. 8, 1943. He went to meet his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by family and friends.
He is survived by 2 sons, Roger Brinkley, and Scott Brinkley, a daughter Venus Brinkley and her husband Shawn Garrett whom Richard loved as his own. He has 10 grandchildren, Heather Davis, Lisa, and Sara Brinkley, Ashley and Conard Brinkley, Tiffany Stanley and husband Phillip, Michael Collins and wife Katie, Dakota Simms, Chevy Garrett, Destiny Garrett, and fiancé Jake Gidney. He also has an "adopted" Granddaughter, Alexis Hinkle. Great Grandchildren, Summer Steed, Bristol, Dallas Brinkley, Kylea, and Riley Stanley. He is also survived by a brother, Douglas Brinkley, and his wife Rita.
He was preceded in death by his father Conrad Luther Brinkley, his mother Mildred Kinney Brinkley, and a sister Linda Faye Brinkley.
He was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church and a true believer of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He honored and cherished his mother and made sure she was well taken care of throughout her life.
He had many friends from all walks of life. Men, women, young and old. He was someone you could always count on in times of need. He has two special lifelong friends he considered brothers, Ronnie Mendenhall and Donnie Poole.
At a very young age, Richard always had a mind for business. He delivered newspapers as a young boy and decided to start his own business by digging up worms to sell. His mind for business and passion for adventure followed him throughout his life. He has worked hard and accomplished too many things to list, here are some highlights; He worked on the research floor of Baptist Hospital, as a High Point power line crew member, at an Italian furniture company in California as a carver, and worked his way to lead carver, started a satellite business, He was one of the first employees at JB Conner carving, he has dabbled in real estate, and started a furniture business, Brinkley Carving, and Turning Company with some of his favorite pieces for Barbra Mandrell and Walt Disney.
Even with his many accomplishments in business, his thirst for knowledge was never satisfied and he had many hobbies and interests. He was a member of the Thomasville Buck Club, Moose Lodge, and Colonial country club. He enjoyed turkey shooting, and dove hunting, was an avid golfer with multiple trophies, loved softball, and sponsored and coached a Class C Softball team that won the World Championship in Tn. He spent time drag racing and had an extensive Antique car collection that he restored and maintained. He was a skilled mechanic. He was interested in Motorcycle racing and took part in a winning championship at Daytona Beach in the 1960s. His most treasured Bike is a 1966 Triumph TT Racer called "Ole Blue".
He was a great pilot with his own personal plane that he loved to take his family and friends on "thrill rides". He was a Ham radio enthusiast with an Amateur Extra class license for 40+ years with the impressive accomplishment of talking to every country and island in the world under the call sign NC4RB.
Above all he loved and cherished all of his family and friends more than they ever knew.
His celebration of Life will be Sunday, Sept. 25 from 2-4 p.m. at his Mountain home in TN. Please call or text for the address. 336-257-9029
In place of flowers Please donate to Hospice of Davidson County or the Hospice Hinkle House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.