HIGH POINT — Mr. John Quincy Adams, 81 years of age, of High Point, arrived at the Pearly Gates of Heaven in the early morning hours of October 15, 2021. When he passed away, his wife of 58 years, Carolyn, was holding his hand and the remainder of his family filled the room.
John was born on January 3, 1940, in Roaring Spring, PA to his parents, Dr. Sherwood Merrill Adams and his wife Arlene Steel Adams, who both preceded him in their journey to heaven as well. Also waiting on John, at the gates of Heaven, will be his son-in-law, Robert J Greenwell.
John is survived by his wife Carolyn Williamson Adams of the home; daughter Kimberly Greenwell of High Point; his son, David Adams and wife Gina of Kernersville; his brother Paul Adams and wife Ruth of Roaring Spring, PA. His grandchildren are as follows; Sable Townsend, Kristen Adams, Kyle Adams and John Dawson Whiteman. Kayla Lucas, became a member of the family with the love and care she exhibited in John’s care his last year. There are numerous other extended family members and friends from all over, who will miss him dearly.
John was a US Air Force veteran serving in Japan for 4 years and worked in the airline industry for 40 years, as a Mechanic, and retired with US Airways in 2002.
Not only was he a devoted husband, father, uncle, brother-in-law and friend he was a devout follower of Christ since the age of 21.
He served on many boards during his churchgoing years, as well as being a teacher in various classes. When you met John, within 20 minutes, he would work it into the conversation, that he was a Christian. Even had a business card that said...
"If we meet and you forget me, you have lost nothing; But if you meet Jesus Christ and forget Him, you have lost everything."
John had a passion for everything he did. While the kids were of school age, he volunteered to help with his daughter, during the marching band season, hauling equipment with his truck for his daughter. He also assisted as a soccer coach with his son David.
He was always available to lend a hand. His leisure activities included camping, snow skiing, riding motorcycles, playing golf, card games, Mexican Train Dominoes at family gatherings, reading, studying the Bible, listening to music, going to concerts, bowling, watching Duke basketball and eating Mexican food, which was his favorite.
Then in 1989, he bought a Mazda Miata. He became known as the Miata Man to his family and friends. He loved the thrill of finding them as well as driving them. His final count is believed to be 12 or 13 of those little cars. He was a great storyteller and could talk for hours. He never met a stranger and his laughter filled the room. Heaven’s gain is our loss.
Flowers and or a monetary donation can be sent to the church for the Hope Rides Missions, in John's name.
Memorial services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Calvary Church with Rev. Scott Truhe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
