SPARTANBURG — John Moore Bullard, 90, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Eden Terrace. Born May 6, 1932, in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Hoke Vogler Bullard and May Evangeline Moore Bullard, he lived for eight years in High Point, NC, moving with the family to Charlotte, NC in 1940. After attending Charlotte Public Schools (Central High Class of 1950), he entered the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning BA and MA Degrees before attending Yale University on scholarship, where he received M. Div. and PhD Degrees. In 1961, he joined the faculty of Wofford College to teach Religion and Humanities for 40 years as Albert C. Outler Professor and Department Chair. An ordained Elder in The United Methodist Church, he belonged to the Western North Carolina Conference for 50 years, where his maternal grandfather, Rev. John W. Moore, had pastored prominent churches. He cherished his relationship to historic Methodist-related Wofford College and as Archivist to Central United Methodist Church. A trained church musician, he served Central United Methodist Church as organist/choir director for 10 years and Bethel United Methodist Church for 16 years, overseeing the design and installation of a large pipe-organ. Since 1994, as organist for the Palmetto Moravian Fellowship, he also served on the Board of Directors of the Moravian Music Foundation. In 1977 Gov. Julian Carroll and the Kentucky Legislature commissioned him a "Kentucky Colonel" in recognition for favors to Kentucky singers in his choir at Bethel. A world traveler, he won a fellowship in 1970 for a 12-month sabbatical to observe the practice of non-western religions in their homelands. Loving England, he joined a Charlotte group that visits London annually. He belonged to local musical organizations including The American Guild of Organists (Chapter Dean 1965-1967), whose 50-year history he published in 2004; the Music Club of Spartanburg (honorary); and the Philharmonic Music Club. He regularly published book reviews for THE DIAPASON international church music magazine, and contributed 18 signed articles to THE INTERPRETER'S DICTIONARY (John Hayes) including a book-length essay on the role of music in Biblical Interpretation. His eldest brother, Hoke V. Bullard Jr., MD (Mary Jane Schumacher) practiced internal medicine in Wilson, NC; and sister, the late Betty M. Bullard, Ed.D. (Duke) was education director for the Asia Society in New York before coming to the University of South Carolina to supervise doctoral dissertations. He is survived by two nephews, Dr. Graham Bullard (Pam) of Charlotte, NC and engineer, Hoke Bullard III (Brigitte) of Princeton, NJ; two nieces, Margaret Hayden Bullard of Wilson, NC and Mary Jane Ellis (Jeff) of Raleigh, NC; and seven "grands", George, Colin, Mary Kenan, Wesley, Christopher Bullard and Ben and Claire Ellis. Funeral service will be at 1 .p.m Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Central United Methodist Church in Spartanburg, conducted by The Bishop William H. Willimon, The Rev. Dr. Ronald R. Robinson, and The Rev. Paige Wolfe. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Fellowship Hall. Private burial will be in the family plot in Evergreen Cemetery, 4426 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205. Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 233 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; or Wofford College, c/o Development Office, 429 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
