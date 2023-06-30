GLENN,JOHNCOLOR7-1-23.jpg

SOPHIA — John Mason Glenn, Jr., 70, of Sophia, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his home.

Born December 13, 1952, in Randolph County, he was a son of the late John Mason Glenn, Sr and the late Patsy Brady. John worked for Central Carolina H&A, was a member of Welch Memorial United Methodist Church and also attended Springfield Friends Meeting.