SOPHIA — John Mason Glenn, Jr., 70, of Sophia, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his home.
Born December 13, 1952, in Randolph County, he was a son of the late John Mason Glenn, Sr and the late Patsy Brady. John worked for Central Carolina H&A, was a member of Welch Memorial United Methodist Church and also attended Springfield Friends Meeting.
He is survived by his daughters, Jaime Glenn Foushee of Randleman and Lauren Myers (Jonathan) of High Point; brother, Jimmy Glenn (Kathy) of Sophia; grandchildren, Gage Taylor (Kelly) and Elizabeth Grace Myers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Glenn and sister Tammy Drouin.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Welch Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Tonia Reaves officiating.
The family will visit with friends following the service. Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point, is in charge of arrangements.
