HIGH POINT – Mr. John Marvin Dupree passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at his home. He was born on Oct. 25, 1958, in Pitt County, NC, a son of the late Coreano and John Henry Dupree. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, JoAnne Brown Dupree.
Mr. Dupree was a graduate of Farmville Central High School and North Carolina A&T State University. He was employed with Flowers Baking Company until his retirement. Mr. Dupree was known for his many jokes that made everyone laugh. He will truly be missed by all.
Surviving to cherish precious memories are a daughter, Kendra Wray, and a son, David Wray, both of High Point, NC; two sisters, Hannah Dunlap (W. C. Dunlap), and Lillie Cosely (Melvin Cosely); one brother, Henry Dupree; three granddaughters; one grandson; two great-granddaughters; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Dupree family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
