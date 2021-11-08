HIGH POINT – Mr. John Lee Hardin departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born on May 15, 1951, in Thomasville, NC, a son of the late John D. and Annie Mae Hardin. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Frank Hardin.
John attended the public schools of Thomasville, NC, and was a graduate of Thomasville High School, Class of 1969. He furthered his education at Catawba College in Salisbury, NC, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He also attended Howard University in Washington, DC, for two years.
John held various positions in the community and the City of High Point. He was a faithful and dutiful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church of High Point for 20 years. John was a Sunday School scholar and loved to sing congregational songs. One of his favorites was “Thank God For Saving Me.” Even when his health began to fail him, John would come to the House of God. He loved his church, his pastor and church family dearly. John always had a glowing smile on his face. He loved reading, watching sports, playing the piano and guitar, and riding his bicycles.
John leaves behind cherished loving memories to his sister, Elvira Hardin; a nephew, Jamal Ricco Pegues; an aunt, Ms. Quincey Davis; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 12:30 until 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 801 South Centennial St., High Point, N.C. 27260
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hardin family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.