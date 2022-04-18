HIGH POINT – John L. Beck, Ph.D., 90, passed from earthly life into eternal life April 10, 2022, at River Landing at Sandy Ridge, Colfax, NC. John was born at home in Newark, NJ, on Aug. 29, 1931, to Anna and Louis Beck. He attended Seton Hall Prep and University, where he earned B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Analytical Chemistry. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army, was a member of the First Army Pistol Team and was a Commander of the First Army Honor Guard. John’s professional career after service was in the pharmaceutical/cosmetics industry, where he worked as a Senior Research Fellow with Merck Pharmaceutical Corp, a Director of Research with Hoechst Pharmaceuticals, Vice President of both J. B. Williams and Berlex Laboratories, responsible for regulatory affairs. He was recognized in his industry for his knowledge and integrity. He served on many committees and boards, was the Chairman of New Jersey Pharmaceutical Quality Control Association and a speaker in quality and regulatory control seminars.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Dororthy Schuck; a granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Beck; and his parents. John is survived by his loving wife, Lyona Beck (of Pen Argyl, Pa.); his children, Daniel (Donna), John J. Beck and Pamela Beck; and his sister, Joan Hammond Wallis. His grandchildren are Laurie, Daniel, Stephanie and Ava. His great-grandchildren are Connor, Kylie Rae, Jennifer and Christopher. He also loved his niece, Jill, and nephew, Trent, as his own. He will be missed especially by his schnauzer, Tracee.
His hobbies included golf, boating, cross country skiing and motorcycling. Holding a commercial license and instrument rating, John had a passion for flying.
The retirement years for John and Lyona were spent at Carolina Trace in Sanford, NC. He served on the Board of Directors of Central Carolina Community College Foundation, as well as several boards of Carolina Trace Country Club and his P.O.A. They moved in 2020 to a CCRC, River Landing at Sandy Ridge, Colfax, NC, in the Triad area. They have enjoyed the growth of their beautiful family, the development of wonderful friendships and cherished memories through the 50 years together, which they celebrated on March 24, 2022. Friends and neighbors knew him to be a gentleman, a man of strength, character, love, devotion, loyalty, wisdom and guidance. He was dearly loved by family and friends and admired for his joyful personality and sense of humor. John will be missed; a life blessed and well lived.
A celebration of John’s life will be held during the summer months (dates TBD).
To honor John, the family requests donations be made to your local hospice, your favorite charity or the Presbyterian Homes Foundation, Inc., 2109 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, N.C. 27235.
Online condolences may be made on Mr. Beck’s memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.