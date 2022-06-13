HIGH POINT— John Richard “Dick” Kellam was a caring son, husband, father and grandfather who left this world on June 9 2022 at the age of 93. He was born May 5 1929 in High Point NC, Richard was known for his positive view on life, and never met a stranger. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to River Landing Employee Fund, 1575 John Knox Drive, Colfax, NC 27235-4500. The Kellam’s would like to express their deep gratitude to all the River Landing family.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Richard “Dick” Kellam will be held 2 p.m., Sunday June 24, 2022 in the Multipurpose Room at River Landing with the Reverend Ken Massey officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Online condolences may be made and a full obituary may be read on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
