HIGH POINT — John Wesley “Jay” Norman, age 86, husband of Carmen Tadlock Norman, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
A native of High Point, he was a son of the late Elmer Theodore Norman and Nae Elizabeth Mecum Norman. Mr. Norman was a retired truck driver with Valspar Corporation after 37 years of service. He was a member of the NC Army National Guard for nine years and was a member of English Road Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Norman is survived by five step-children, Donald Craig Little (Dianne), Margaret Ann Whitaker (Tony), Frenda Sanders Baker (Danny), Janice Sanders Ragan (Steve), and Thomas Edgar Sanders (Janet); seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, James T. Norman; and two sisters, Maxine Delcambre and Peggy McDowell.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church, 2107 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27265.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.