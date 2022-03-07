JAMESTOWN — Mr. John James Caruso, 57, of Jamestown, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital. A private service will be held at a later date. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Caruso family.
