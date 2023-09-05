GREENSBORO — John “Jack” Joseph Carty passed away on August 30, 2023 surrounded by loved ones at the age of 86. Jack was born on July 13, 1937 in the Bronx, New York to Frederick Carty and Martha Carty née Langan.
He married Patricia Clementz in New York City on July 30, 1960. They had three children, Jean, John, and Scott. Jack lived with his family in New York City and Long Island until they settled in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Jack served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. He later worked at AT&T for over 30 years.
All who knew Jack knew his love of food, particularly chocolate cake. He did not let a day go by without enjoying a meal, including dessert, with family and friends.
Jack also had a lifelong love of sports. He supported the New York Giants, Brooklyn Dodgers, and later the New York Yankees. He particularly enjoyed attending all of his grandchildren’s sports games, where he easily made friends while eating a hotdog.
Jack had a gift for enjoying the little pleasures in life and sharing these pleasures with others. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Jean (Jeff) Cozzens, John (Anne) Carty, and Scott Carty; his grandchildren, Ryan (Lalaki) Carty, Kelly (Greg) Zimmerer, Kevin (Annamarie) Carty, Alison Carty, and Megan Carty; and his great grandchildren, Henry and Johyam.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Martha; and his siblings, Joan, Helen, Frederick Jr., Robert, and Kenneth.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home, 1720 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina. Memorials or donations in honor of Jack may be made to the Hospice of Piedmont in High Point, North Carolina.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
