GREENSBORO — John “Jack” Joseph Carty passed away on August 30, 2023 surrounded by loved ones at the age of 86. Jack was born on July 13, 1937 in the Bronx, New York to Frederick Carty and Martha Carty née Langan.

He married Patricia Clementz in New York City on July 30, 1960. They had three children, Jean, John, and Scott. Jack lived with his family in New York City and Long Island until they settled in Greensboro, North Carolina.