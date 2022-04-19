TRINITY — John Howard Fain, age 82, of Trinity passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Randolph Hospice House.
Mr. Fain was born in Raleigh County, WV on Nov. 1, 1939 to Everette and Minnie Puckett Fain. John was a hard worker and the owner of Fain’s Frame Shop. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved the mountains and having his family around.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Wall Fain; sons, Gary Fain of Trinity and Steve Fain (Sherry) of Trinity; daughter, Teresa Markwell (James) of Archdale; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; and brother, Ray Fain (Kathy) of Stuart,VA.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue in Asheboro. A graveside service will follow on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Gilead Church Cemetery in Sophia with Rev. Roger Porter officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memorial Giving, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
