THOMASVILLE — John Henry Parker (101) passed away on May 2, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 8 at 4 p.m. at Pleasant Grove UMC, 1393 Hasty School Rd., in Thomasville, NC. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the graveside service.
John was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Betty Newby Parker. He was born in Wilkes County to the late Virgil Belo and Cora Moore Parker. He was a WWII Army Veteran and a member of VFW post 9899. He worked at Burlington Mills, Granville Bonded Warehouse, and retired from Thomas Built Buses. He was a member of Pleasant Grove UMC in Thomasville, NC.
John was predeceased by sisters, Hazel Hedrick and Agnes Brackett. He is survived by his sister, Hessie Holcomb and brothers, Jonah (Helen) Parker and Clay (Catherine) Parker. He was also predeceased by his daughter in law, Sandra Parker and great grandchild, Madison Ruff.
He is survived by his children Michael Parker of Charlotte, NC and Amanda (John) Newhouse of Fort Mill, SC, 5 grandsons, 6 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove UMC, P.O. Box 1049, Thomasville, NC 27360.
Condolences may be shared on John’s tribute page at: www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
