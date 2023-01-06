HIGH POINT — On Dec. 30, 2022, MR. JOHN HENRY YOUNG, 81, peacefully departed this earthly life, to be called home to Heaven. He was born on Oct. 14, 1941, in Montgomery County, a son of the late Ward Franklin Sr. and Ada Shaw Young. Henry was also preceded in death by his daughters, Jean Young and Nashay Young Wood; sisters, Lula Vee Wilson, Pothenia Simmons, Sara Ann Young, Clara Ruth Butler, and Cathleen Ratliff; brothers, William Thomas Young, David Young, and Troy Young; fathers-in-law, Douglas Russell Green Sr. and Thomas James Bell.
Henry was educated at Peabody High School in Montgomery County. He moved to High Point in his 20’s alongside his former wife, Sarah Gainey Young, and they were blessed with five beautiful children. Henry later met and married his beloved wife, Sarah “Cat” Young in 1980. They were united in marriage on July 3, 1983 and were the loving parents of three beautiful children. Henry was a beloved loving husband and a great father to his children and grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.