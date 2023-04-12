HPTNWS- 4-13-23 LAMPE, JOHN.jpg

JAMESTOWN — John Gerhard Lampe, born Oct. 19, 1927, and a resident of Pennybyrn Retirement Community (Jamestown, NC), passed away in the presence of his loving wife of 57 years, Janet Simpson Lampe, on Monday, April 3, 2023. John was the son of the late John Harold Lampe and Rose Diggs Lampe. He has one brother, Ross Warren Lampe (Faye Lee Lampe), of Smithfield, NC and one sister, the late Ruth Lampe Vann (the late brother-in-law, John Graves Vann Jr).

John was born in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from Windham High School in Storrs, CT in 1945. John attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before transferring to North Carolina State University where he earned a B.S. in Wood Science in 1950. During his college years, he was a member of Chi Psi Fraternity, Alpha Zeta Honorary Fraternity, PINETUM Business Manager and the Assistant Sports Editor for NCSU’s Technician newspaper. John enjoyed playing intramural football in college.

