JAMESTOWN — John Gerhard Lampe, born Oct. 19, 1927, and a resident of Pennybyrn Retirement Community (Jamestown, NC), passed away in the presence of his loving wife of 57 years, Janet Simpson Lampe, on Monday, April 3, 2023. John was the son of the late John Harold Lampe and Rose Diggs Lampe. He has one brother, Ross Warren Lampe (Faye Lee Lampe), of Smithfield, NC and one sister, the late Ruth Lampe Vann (the late brother-in-law, John Graves Vann Jr).
John was born in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from Windham High School in Storrs, CT in 1945. John attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before transferring to North Carolina State University where he earned a B.S. in Wood Science in 1950. During his college years, he was a member of Chi Psi Fraternity, Alpha Zeta Honorary Fraternity, PINETUM Business Manager and the Assistant Sports Editor for NCSU’s Technician newspaper. John enjoyed playing intramural football in college.
After college John worked in various managerial, technical, and engineering roles for Nelson Company, Inc. Industrial Woodworking (Baltimore, MD), Poinsett Lumber and Manufacturing (Pickens, SC), Singer Company (Truman and Jonesboro, AR), and completed his career working for Thomasville Furniture (Thomasville, NC) for 31 years. He is the inventor of three US patents and thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity of world travel through work.
During his free time, John could be found in the yard and garden, swimming, hunting with his brother and nephews, writing, or training his beloved Corgis or Nova Scotia Toller. He served as a Director and Treasurer of the Furniture City Kennel Club. John earned his Master Gardeners Certification and was active with the Guildford County and Johnston County Master Gardeners. He enjoyed volunteering with the Master Gardeners elementary school gardening programs. John was also a member of Civitans in High Point and Kiwanis Club in Smithfield.
During his retirement, John volunteered for the Service Corp of Retired Executives (SCORE) in High Point as well as the The High Point Memorial Hospital and the Johnston County Hospital in Smithfield. He was on the Board at the Thomasville YMCA and the High Point Library.
John attended the First Presbyterian Church of Thomasville, NC (where he served as a Deacon), Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church of High Point, NC (where he served on the Associate Board and was a Sunday School Teacher), the Presbyterian Church of Smithfield, NC (where he served as an Elder), and the Jamestown Methodist Church in Jamestown, NC.
John married his wife, Janet on July 24, 1965, at the First Presbyterian Church in Hickory, NC. They have two daughters; Susan Lampe Norstrom (Stockholm, Sweden) and Linda Lampe Park (Clark) (Woodinville, WA) and five grandchildren; John and Catherine Park, and Carmen, Oscar and Ross Norstrom.
John loved spending time with his family and extended family and an ongoing topic of conversation was making plans for the next family get-together. He was just as keen to travel as he was to welcome a bustling group in their home. The important thing was that everyone was together. He had many fond memories of family vacations with his parents and siblings and continued the memory-making with his own family. Some of his best memories included beach trips to Ocean Isle Beach with his grandchildren, spending time at the coast with his brothers’ and sisters’ families, as well as many trips to visit their daughters in the Pacific Northwest and Sweden.
John was a loving husband and caring father. He was pleasant but meant business and was very eager to teach and share his knowledge. He was a good listener and a great teammate. He was very proud of his family and cherished his friends and acquaintances throughout his life. He was extremely likeable and always eager to lend a hand. Making new friends was a given for him. His caring, loving and gentle nature will be missed by anyone who knew him.
John is survived by the family members mentioned above, seven nieces and nephews, and
26 great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the kind and loving care John received from the doctors and staff at Pennybyrn and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center.
A memorial service and reception will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 East Main St., Jamestown, NC 27282. The family requests that a detail of John’s favorite color red be worn to the service if you desire.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice.
