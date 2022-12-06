HPTNWS- 12-7-22 WELBORN, JOHN.jpg

KERNERSVILLE — Mr. John Frederick Welborn, 79, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

A native of High Point, NC, John was the husband of 25 years to Nancy Jean McCloughan Welborn and the son of Odell McKinley Welborn and Hazell Belle Royall Welborn, both deceased. John retired from Tyco Electronics after many years of service. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing the Stock Market.

