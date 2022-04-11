THOMASVILLE — John E Bellamy, age 79, passed away at Hinkle Hospice Home in Lexington, North Carolina, on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
John was born on Oct. 18, 1942, in High Point, to the late John E Bellamy II and Henrietta Horney Bellamy. A lifelong resident of High Point, John was an automobile mechanic. He was a fisherman, golfer and racing fan. As a hobby he truly enjoyed building model cars. Most importantly, he dearly loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
John is survived by his wife, Susan Seltz Bellamy; his son, John E Bellamy III; daughters, Kimberley Bellamy Barfield (Keith Wright), Kathryn White (Kenneth), and Jessie Lee Bellamy; brothers, Ronnie P Bellamy and Joel H Bellamy; sister-in-law, Ann Bellamy Bundy; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his first wife, Patricia Bellamy.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service on Eastchester Drive in High Point, with the Reverend John Bellamy officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hinkle Hospice Home, Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, N.C. 27292.
Online condolences may be shared on Mr. Bellamy’s memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the Bellamy family.
