HIGH POINT — John Douglas Howard Jr., passed away on July 17, 2022. He was born in High Point on May 21, 1946 to Louise Creech Howard and to John Douglas Howard Sr. He was educated in High Point’s school system and at Western Carolina University.

Doug’s career included teaching and coaching in the Duplin County School System. His career mostly included banking, furniture sales and fabric consultation. He was a life-long member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where he taught in their Senior High Department, served on boards and committees, and worshiped faithfully for many years.

