HIGH POINT — John Douglas Howard Jr., passed away on July 17, 2022. He was born in High Point on May 21, 1946 to Louise Creech Howard and to John Douglas Howard Sr. He was educated in High Point’s school system and at Western Carolina University.
Doug’s career included teaching and coaching in the Duplin County School System. His career mostly included banking, furniture sales and fabric consultation. He was a life-long member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where he taught in their Senior High Department, served on boards and committees, and worshiped faithfully for many years.
Doug enjoyed many passions, including sailing, painting, coaching soccer and refurbishing old watches.
He is survived by his son, John Douglas Howard III and his wife, Kelly Brooke Howard; his daughter, Carolyn Brendle Rink and her husband, Matt Rink. Doug had five grandchildren, Georgia LouAnna and Lauren Ashley McCullough, and Adley Rose, Jones Matthew, and Mary Wyndham Rink.
Memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church (Youth Department), 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or to the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina online or at 604 Meadow Street, Greensboro, NC 27405.
The burial service for Doug will be private.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
