HIGH POINT — John Cornelius Riggs, 94, of High Point, died peacefully in his sleep Thursday, July 28, 2022. Born Dec. 5, 1927, in Mt. Airy, NC, John was the son of the late Jesse Cornelius Riggs and Cora Lee Brown Riggs. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Felts. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Fern Tharrington Riggs.

John left high school in the 10th grade to join the war effort, and in April 1945, he joined the U.S. Navy. He served until Dec. 1948 on the USS Portsmouth, with a rank of SS2C. Upon his honorable discharge and with the benefit of the G.I. Bill, John enrolled at High Point College in Feb. 1949. He transferred to Wake Forest College in Sept. 1950 and continued on to Wake Forest Law School, during which time he met his wife, Fern, and graduated in May 1956.

