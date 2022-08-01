HIGH POINT — John Cornelius Riggs, 94, of High Point, died peacefully in his sleep Thursday, July 28, 2022. Born Dec. 5, 1927, in Mt. Airy, NC, John was the son of the late Jesse Cornelius Riggs and Cora Lee Brown Riggs. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Felts. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Fern Tharrington Riggs.
John left high school in the 10th grade to join the war effort, and in April 1945, he joined the U.S. Navy. He served until Dec. 1948 on the USS Portsmouth, with a rank of SS2C. Upon his honorable discharge and with the benefit of the G.I. Bill, John enrolled at High Point College in Feb. 1949. He transferred to Wake Forest College in Sept. 1950 and continued on to Wake Forest Law School, during which time he met his wife, Fern, and graduated in May 1956.
In August 1956, John partnered with John Haworth to practice law and formed the Haworth, Riggs, Kuhn & Haworth law firm, practicing there until it dissolved in 2000. At that time, John joined the Morgan, et al. law firm working “of counsel” for the next 17 years, until he retired at age 90 in Dec. 2017. Altogether, John practiced law in High Point for 61 years.
During John’s career, he served as the president of the High Point Bar Association and as president and secretary of the 18th Judicial Bar Association. He was an active member of the High Point Civitan Club since July 1958, serving a term as president, receiving Civitan of the Year in 1982 and being instrumental in the formation of the High Point Civitan Club Endowment, Inc. John was on the High Point Public Library Board of Trustees for 14 years.
He was a member and also served as president of the High Point Friends of the Library. John considered his most significant contribution to be his work on the Emma Blair School Board of Directors, working toward the inclusion of children with special needs into the classroom.
John was a faithful member of Green Street Baptist Church since Oct. 1958. He served as a deacon and also as chairman. Over the years, he was the church clerk, co-chairman of the building committee and taught Sunday School for almost 50 years. John will be remembered as a man of service and leadership for his church.
John is survived by his daughters, Beth Batchelor and husband Bob, of Charlotte, and Rebecca Lockhart and husband Jeff, of Raleigh; four grandchildren, Rebecca Batchelor, Katharine Batchelor, John Riggs Lockhart and Lauren Lockhart. Also surviving is his sister, Ruth Crouse.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Green Street Baptist Church, with visitation immediately following. A private interment will be held at Floral Garden Park Cemetery.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to John’s dedicated and loving caregivers. They also extend special thanks to the staff of Comfort Keepers and Hospice of the Piedmont for their kind and caring support. The family requests that memorials be made to Green Street Baptist Church, 303 Rotary Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262.
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
