DURHAM – John Charles Payne Jr., born July 13, 1970, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Oct. 5, 2022, in Durham, N.C. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, and high school sweetheart, Barri Hilton Payne, and their daughter, Amelia Grace Payne. He and his family have lived in Durham since 2006. He is survived by his parents, John and Sharon Payne, of Thomasville; his brother, Charles Payne (Chuck) of Huntersville; his beloved nephew, Zachary Payne; and his in-laws, who loved him like a son, Paul (Eddie) and Vicki Hilton, of Thomasville.

All who knew John liked him and found him to be a fun-loving, dependable and loyal friend. He worked in the trucking business for over 30 years (21 of them at Fedex), starting on the dock during college, to sales, to dock supervisor, terminal manager and currently served as the Service Center Manager for the FedEx Freight Service Center in Raleigh. John was awarded the FedEx Five Star Award in July of this year. The Five Star Award is the highest award given to a very small select group of operation management across all of the FedEx Companies. This was even more special because John’s father had also received the award during his tenure at Fedex, forever bonding them both through their shared experience as members of that prestigious club.

