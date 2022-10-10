DURHAM – John Charles Payne Jr., born July 13, 1970, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Oct. 5, 2022, in Durham, N.C. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, and high school sweetheart, Barri Hilton Payne, and their daughter, Amelia Grace Payne. He and his family have lived in Durham since 2006. He is survived by his parents, John and Sharon Payne, of Thomasville; his brother, Charles Payne (Chuck) of Huntersville; his beloved nephew, Zachary Payne; and his in-laws, who loved him like a son, Paul (Eddie) and Vicki Hilton, of Thomasville.
All who knew John liked him and found him to be a fun-loving, dependable and loyal friend. He worked in the trucking business for over 30 years (21 of them at Fedex), starting on the dock during college, to sales, to dock supervisor, terminal manager and currently served as the Service Center Manager for the FedEx Freight Service Center in Raleigh. John was awarded the FedEx Five Star Award in July of this year. The Five Star Award is the highest award given to a very small select group of operation management across all of the FedEx Companies. This was even more special because John’s father had also received the award during his tenure at Fedex, forever bonding them both through their shared experience as members of that prestigious club.
He was a History major and graduate of UNC Charlotte, and in December 2020 he earned his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the Poole College of Management at N.C. State University, his father’s alma mater, which made his family very proud. He was an avid sports fan, especially football and especially N.C. State.
John loved to drive and loved vehicles, whether it was his Harley Davidson, his 1985 former British military Land Rover, or more recently the 1989 GMC Suburban that formerly belonged to his father-in-law that he has been having restored. He loved going on long motorcycle rides with a few close buddies and made the drive on his bike from North Carolina to the Sturgis rally in South Dakota three times.
John loved his church families, both his former community at First Baptist Graham and his current one at Yates Baptist Church, where he served as the Church Treasurer. Through his church life he has led mission projects to clean up streams, has traveled on missions to Florida to do hurricane cleanup, and to the Ukraine to do construction at an orphanage and ministry camp, and has taught English as a Second Language classes.
John and Barri enjoyed working in their yard together, traveling, especially to their little mountain cabin or the beach, and just doing life together as partners for 37 years. John’s love for his daughter was immeasurable and what he would do for Amelia unlimited. A few years ago he even donned a costume and “danced” as a pirate in Amelia’s ballet theater company’s production of Peter Pan. He loved playing video games with her and spending any time with her he could. There are no words for how deep a chasm is left by his sudden loss to all of those who loved him, especially his family.
A memorial service will be held at Yates Baptist Church, 2819 Chapel Hill Road, Durham on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12 noon, with visitation prior to the service at 10:30 a.m.
Memorial donations would be welcomed in lieu of flowers and may be sent to Yates Baptist Church 2819 Chapel Hill Road, Durham, N.C. 27707 or Zion United Church of Christ, 130 Hasty School Road, Thomasville, N.C. 27360.
