THOMASVILLE— Joestein Leonard, 86, of Thomasville, passed away on March 14th, 2023 after a long battle with renal failure and other health issues.
Joe was born on October 7, 1936 to Marvin & Grace Leonard in Thomasville, NC. After Joe graduated from Thomasville High School, he joined the United States Army.
Following his military service, Joe ventured into career areas including serving as a police officer, several years in banking, and car and home sales before his retirement.
Joe married Penny Shew and together they had three children: Susan Leonard, Joe Leonard Jr., and Gary Leonard. He later met and married Paula Sue Lunsford in 1976 and they had two children: Heather Flynt and Becky Brandyberry.
Joe enjoyed serving on many different community committees and organizations including the Lions Club where he served as President in 1995 and had currently been serving another term as President to the club. He was also a faithful member of the Thomasville Masonic Lodge. He also served with the Jaycees, Shriners, banking institution boards, and was a board member of other various local organizations. He served his city of Thomasville, NC as a City Council Member for 8 years and was highly dedicated to the Thomasville Police Department, serving Crime Stoppers as well. He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. He faithfully committed many years as CEO of The Thomasville Memorial Day Parade Celebration.
In his free time and while in good health, he enjoyed outings with family members and friends. He also thoroughly enjoyed trips to the beach to eat fresh seafood, listen to live music and watch shows at the Alabama Theater. Although years since his last golf outing, that is something he looked forward to as well.
Joe was preceded in death by Penny in 1996 and later Sue in 2006. He was also preceded in death by daughter Susan Leonard, brothers Jerry Wayne Leonard (P-nut) and Hubert Leonard; sisters Audrey Regan and Patsy Taylor. He is survived by his brothers Gene Leonard & Glenn Leonard, as well as sisters Doris Eddinger & Gail Shuler. Also surviving are children Joe Leonard Jr. and wife Debbie, Gary Leonard and wife Tracie, Heather Flynt and husband Jason, Becky Brandyberry and husband Christian. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren Brandon Leonard, Kristie Armel and husband Justin, Gary Underwood and wife Laura, Ashley Leonard, Jodi Flynt, Madi Flynt, Parker Brandyberry and Aubree Brandyberry. Surviving Great-Grandchildren include Natalie, Colt, Lila, Wrenn, Ally, Cali, & Bentley. Also surviving are a large number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at JC Green & Sons Funeral Home Friday March 17th, 2023 in Thomasville from 6-8pm. Services will be held at Memorial United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 18th at 1pm, with Rev Danny Leonard officiating. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests donations be made to The Thomasville Lions Club or The Thomasville Masonic Lodge, or consider planting a tree in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
