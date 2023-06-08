HPTNWS- 6-9-23 MCCABE, JOE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Joe McCabe died Wednesday afternoon at Brookdale Senior Living Facility on Hartley Drive after a long illness. He was born in Augusta, Ga. on Aug. 9, 1940, to the late

Joe Sr., and Virginia Riley McCabe. He was raised in Columbia, SC, graduated from Dreher High School, and attended USC before enlisting in the US Navy. After service, he joined his parents in Greensboro. He later married and moved to High Point where he lived the remainder of his life.