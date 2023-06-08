HIGH POINT — Joe McCabe died Wednesday afternoon at Brookdale Senior Living Facility on Hartley Drive after a long illness. He was born in Augusta, Ga. on Aug. 9, 1940, to the late
Joe Sr., and Virginia Riley McCabe. He was raised in Columbia, SC, graduated from Dreher High School, and attended USC before enlisting in the US Navy. After service, he joined his parents in Greensboro. He later married and moved to High Point where he lived the remainder of his life.
Joe was introduced to the game of bridge by his father, who was a member of the S.C. Bridge Hall of Fame. Joe himself became a world class bridge player before the age of 20. At the time he became a life master, he was the youngest person in the U.S. to have achieved that status. He was a life master many times over and was well respected in the bridge world.
Professionally, Joe last worked for Electric Supply, Inc. as controller. He earlier worked for Cone Mills because of the relationship the family enjoyed with Caesar Cone through bridge. After retirement, he furthered his interest in all things numbers and developed a passion for investing in the stock market, which became his second career.
He also pursued Bible study through Disciple Bible Studies and two courses of Bible Study Fellowship where he made many friends.
Joe was predeceased by his only sibling, Ginny Wood, an artist in Boulder, CO, about two years ago.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly, of the home, and son, Clark Kyle McCabe, daughter-in-law, Karen Yair, and grandson, Alec Iain McCabe, of Brooklyn, NY.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of First United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11 a.m.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.