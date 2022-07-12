THOMASVILLE — Mr. Joe Carlton Nifong, 85, a resident of Free Pilgrim Church Road, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at his home.
He was born on July 17, 1936, in Davidson County, NC to William Ray Nifong and Mary Mae Clodfelter Nifong. He retired from Wesleyan Arms in High Point and attended Holly Hill Wesleyan Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Carol Hughes Nifong on July 23, 2017, whom he married on July 2, 1955; his son, Phil Nifong on July 6, 2009; his sister, Theople Nifong; and his brother, Bobby Lee Nifong.
Surviving is his daughter, JoAnna Hicks and husband Greg of Thomasville; brother, William Ray Nifong, Jr. and wife Carol Ann of Orlando, FL; 5 grandchildren, Gabriel, Marie, Joshua, and Steven Hicks and Amy Lee; 9 great-grandchildren, Rayne, Alec, Victoria, Abby, Ayla, and Amara Hicks, Wyatt Grimm, Dalton and Ava Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 3 pm. at Holly Hill Wesleyan Church with Rev. Mark Mullins and Rev. Leon Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Free Pilgrim Church Cemetery.
Mr. Nifong will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until taken to the church 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
