THOMASVILLE — Joe Eugene Brant, Jr., 77, passed away Tuesday December 21, 2021, at Piedmont Crossing in Thomasville.
Born July 4, 1944, in Wilmington, he is a son of the late Joe Eugene Brant, Sr. and Eula Maie Padrick Brant. He is a veteran of the US Army serving as a Chief Warrant officer.
Joe retired from the US Postal Service as the postmaster of Sophia. Upon retirement Joe and his wife enjoyed traveling by boat, the rivers and waterways, up and down the eastern seaboard for seven years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Priscilla on February 29, 2020, in addition to his parents and a brother Elliott Brant.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Bettina Brant Hoover of Trinity and two grandsons Brantley Hoover and Gabriel Hoover. He is also survived by a brother Duane Brant and wife Dale of Poolesville, MD and sisters, Carole Brant Light of Weathersfield, VT and Eleanor Brant of Wilmington, NC.
At Mr. Brant’s request no services are scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Memorials in Joe’s memory may be made to Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 9931 Archdale Road, Trinity NC, 27370. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
