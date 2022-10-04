HPTNWS- 10-5-22 SINK, JODY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Jody Ray Sink, 53, a resident of South Rd. High Point, NC, died Wednesday, Sept. 28 at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 30, 1969, in Davidson County (Thomasville) to Paul “Bubbie” Sink and Vicki Laughlin Sink.

