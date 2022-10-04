HIGH POINT — Jody Ray Sink, 53, a resident of South Rd. High Point, NC, died Wednesday, Sept. 28 at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1969, in Davidson County (Thomasville) to Paul “Bubbie” Sink and Vicki Laughlin Sink.
He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother Vicki Layton (Alan), half-sister Christy Sink Teague, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, and Nephews that loved, and will miss him. Jody was of Christian faith.
Services have yet to be arranged. Jody had a good soul and will be missed by all. Vicki would like to thank all of his neighbors on South Rd. for all the love that they showed Jody.
