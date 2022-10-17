HIGH POINT — Funeral Service for Jody Ray Sink will be held at Connection Valley Church on Westchester Drive in High Point, Saturday Oct. 22. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
The funeral will begin at 4 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 5:22 pm
HIGH POINT — Funeral Service for Jody Ray Sink will be held at Connection Valley Church on Westchester Drive in High Point, Saturday Oct. 22. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
The funeral will begin at 4 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.