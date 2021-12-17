RALEIGH — Mrs. Joanne Anderson, 76, formerly of Thomasville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at her home in Raleigh. She was born on June 1,1945 in Surry County, Mt. Airy, NC to Joseph “Joe” Anderson and Clara Bell Sutphin Anderson. She retired after a 30-year career as a real estate broker with York Properties and Prudential Crabtree Office, where she was awarded on numerous occasions the One Million Dollar Award. She was a member of White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Joseph Anderson.
Surviving is her daughter, Tammy Finn and husband Bill of Raleigh; grandchildren, Liam Finn and Ashley Finn; brothers, Frank Anderson and wife Martha of Thomasville and Dennis Anderson of Boone; and sister, Sheila Nikouyeh and husband Essie of High Point.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Chuck Garner officiating. Mrs. Anderson will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville until the hour of the graveside service. The family will receive friends on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 from 12:30 — 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
