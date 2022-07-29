HIGH POINT — Joann White McCuiston, born May 7, 1931, age 91, passed away July 29, 2022, in her sleep. Joann was the youngest of four children born to Mary Petree White and Percy Lathem White. Born in Archdale, NC, Joann attended High Point Central, The Julliard School, and then transferred to Salem College where she received a Bachelor of Music degree. She used her perfect pitch and ability to play by ear as a piano teacher and member of the choir at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was a member for 57 years and was very devoted in her faith.
Joann was an avid reader, who loved gardening, tennis, bridge, bird watching, and traveling, including several international trips with Howard Coble and the Wesley Memorial choir. She also enjoyed her time in the North Carolina mountains and loved watching the leaves change along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Joann was very active in the High Point community, serving on the Board of Directors of the Salvation Army, and was an active member of Junior League, mid-week Garden Club, Meals on Wheels, and several church committees.
She is fondly remembered for her irreverent sense of humor and a deep compassion for those less fortunate. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Robert Alexander McCusiton, as well as her siblings John Gilbert White, Mary Louise Stone, and Julian Bernard White. She is survived by Ivey Payne Orr (Richard), Percy Ivey Payne III, and Robert White Payne (Betsy), as well as daughter-in-law, Celeste Coker Payne. In addition are her seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and seven nieces and nephews and their spouses.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, in the chapel of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church with Dr. Jeff Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Asbury room at the church. A private interment will be held on Tuesday morning at Trinity Cemetery.
The family expresses deep gratitude to the caring staff of the Congdon House at Pennybyrn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the music program at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church or the charitable organization of your choice. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
