HIGH POINT — Joann White McCuiston, born May 7, 1931, age 91, passed away July 29, 2022, in her sleep. Joann was the youngest of four children born to Mary Petree White and Percy Lathem White. Born in Archdale, NC, Joann attended High Point Central, The Julliard School, and then transferred to Salem College where she received a Bachelor of Music degree. She used her perfect pitch and ability to play by ear as a piano teacher and member of the choir at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was a member for 57 years and was very devoted in her faith.

Joann was an avid reader, who loved gardening, tennis, bridge, bird watching, and traveling, including several international trips with Howard Coble and the Wesley Memorial choir. She also enjoyed her time in the North Carolina mountains and loved watching the leaves change along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

