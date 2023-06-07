HIGH POINT — JoAnn (Jo) Graham Deaton left this life on June 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Jo was born Dec. 31, 1932, a daughter of William and Stella Graham, who both preceded her in death as did her two sisters Dorothy Cline and Catherine Hebert. A resident of High Point, NC most of her life, she was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
On August 16, 1952, Jo married the love of her life, Jerry, who passed away on Feb. 10, 2007. Jo’s calling in life was being a Mom. She was a constant force in her sons’ lives. She instilled in them a strong work ethic and drive to succeed. She taught them that it was important to use the gifts God gives you to the best of your ability and that it is ok to fail if you try your best.
Surviving are Jo’s sons and daughters-in-law: Mark and Terry of Amelia Island, FL; David and Row of Hilton Head Island, SC; Steven and Sharon of Atlanta, GA and Kevin and Jenny of Cumming, GA. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren: Will (Kimberly), Alex, Elizabeth (Scottie), Ashley, Lila (Tyler), Graham, Hannah, Lauren, Nick, Morgan (John), Ashton (Andrew), and Paige. She adored her great grandchildren: Ariana, Reid, Sophia, Zane, Matson, Walker, Jonah, Avery, and Elliott.
After moving to Bluffton, SC, Jo became an artisan of jewelry making, specializing in earrings. She thrived on giving earrings as gifts and as a thank you to friends and acquaintances. Jo and her dear friend Janie Eldrith were regulars at the Bluffton Mayfest where they typically sold out of all the inventory made over the previous months.
The family will hold a private celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Hospice Angels Foundation
1171 Gatewood Drive Bldg. 100
Or the hospice organization of your choice.
We will miss her so much, but we know she is now with her precious Jerry, to be together forever. After all, that is the way a true love story should end.
