HPTNWS- 6-8-23 DEATON, JOANN.jpg

HIGH POINT — JoAnn (Jo) Graham Deaton left this life on June 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Jo was born Dec. 31, 1932, a daughter of William and Stella Graham, who both preceded her in death as did her two sisters Dorothy Cline and Catherine Hebert. A resident of High Point, NC most of her life, she was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.