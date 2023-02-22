COLFAX — Joan Clarice Hahn Tilles, 87, formerly of High Point, passed away Wednesday,
Feb. 22, 2023, at River Landing.
Born Feb. 27, 1935, in Brooklyn, NY, Joan was the daughter of the late Fred and Hedi Hahn. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Hahn, of Ettlingen, Germany. Joan was a member of B’nai Israel Synagogue in High Point, and volunteered at High Point Regional Hospital for a number of years. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be truly missed.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Murray and Alana Tilles, of Roswell, GA, and Steven and Melinda Tilles, of High Point; her sister, Jean Derrick, of Summerfield; and four grandchildren, Nathan, Leah, Shayna and Anna.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Hebrew Cemetery of High Point with Rabbi Yosef Plotkin presiding.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
