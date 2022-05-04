HIGH POINT — Joan Simmons Garner, 77, of High Point, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in High Point with Rev. Debra Swing officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations High Point, is in charge of arrangements.
