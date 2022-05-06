HIGH POINT — Joan Simmons Garner, 77, passed away at Hospice Home at High Point on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Joan was born in High Point, NC on March 13, 1945 to the late Franklin M. and Ruth Hepler Simmons. She graduated from High Point Central High School in 1963. She went on to attend Guilford College and graduated from High Point College. She was an educator for over 30 years in Randolph County Schools and then at Guilford Technical Community College. She had an NC Real Estate Broker’s License and managed family commercial real estate property in downtown High Point for many years.
Joan is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ken Garner, daughter Caroline Rodden, her husband Joe and their children Elliott, Luke, Cole, and Julia Rodden, son John Garner, his wife Stephanie and their children Max, Iris, and Elouise Garner. She is also survived by her sisters Patricia Clement and Barbara Kennerly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother George Simmons.
Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in High Point with Rev. Debra Swing officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Joan’s name to Project BARK, Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement, and Hospice of the Piedmont.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
